Hungarian prime minister in Prague for talks

Visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Czech head of government Andrej Babiš on Friday met to discuss bilateral cooperation and European issues. The two heads of government reiterated their common stand to migration and thanked each other for their mutual support in defending their stand in Brussels. Both countries have refused to accept migrant quotas and both have refused to sign the UN’s Global Compact for Migration.

Mr Obrán also met for talks with Radek Vondráček, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. The Hungarian prime minister thanked the Czech Parliament for coming out in Hungary’s defence in its controversy with the European Parliament over the country’s internal developments.

The European Parliament in September voted to launch a procedure against Hungary over its alleged breach of core EU values, an unprecedented move against any EU member state. The Czech Republic criticized the decision as unfortunate, arguing that dialogue would have been a better option.