Hungarian PM Orbán to visit Prague

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is set to pay an official visit to Prague on Friday, on the invitation of his Czech counterpart Andrej Babiš. Among the topics on their agenda will be economic cooperation and European politics.

Mr Obrán will be accompanied by several of his cabinet ministers. In addition to meeting Babiš, he is also scheduled to meet with Czech President Miloš Zema at the Lány Chateau and hold talks with Radek Vondráček, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.