Hungarian foreign minister to visit Prague

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will visit the Czech Republic on Friday, November 16th for talks with his Czech counterpart, Tomáš Petříček, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Transport Minister Dan Ťok, the ctk news agency reported.
The Czech Republic and Hungary cooperate closely within the Visegrad Group states. They have a similar stand on the migrant crisis, both reject mandatory migrant quotas and both are unwilling to sign the UN’s Global Compact for Migration, citing ambiguities in its interpretation.
