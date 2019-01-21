Hundreds turn out for lunar eclipse

Daniela Lazarová
21-01-2019
Hundreds of people braved the freezing cold in the early hours of Monday to watch a full lunar eclipse from one of the country‘s observatories.

The viewing conditions were exceptionally good due to clear skies. The eclipse lasted for just over an hour and ended at 6.43 am.

The next full lunar eclipse is expected in September 2025.

 
