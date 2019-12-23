Hundreds turn out for Jakub Jan Ryba’s Christmas Mass at Prague’s main railway station

Hundreds of people packed Prague’s main railway station on Monday for the traditional performance of Jakub Jan Ryba’s Christmas Mass, the most popular piece of Czech Christmas music ever written which resounds in millions of households during the festive season.

The tradition, launched 19 years ago by conductor Lukáš Prchal, involves musicians and professional singers, but anyone who has a musical instrument or a passion for music can come and join in the performance or simply enjoy the music.