Hundreds take part in protest against “force undermining democracy”

Several hundred people took part in a protest march and demonstration against “forces undermining democratic institutions in the Czech Republic” in Prague on Sunday afternoon. The protest was organized by the civic movement Million Moments for Democracy which has led some of the biggest anti-government protests since the fall of communism.

The movement is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Babiš, over his alleged conflict of interest and recently opposed the appointment of Marie Benešová to the post of justice minister. This latest protest on Prague’s Old Town Square was sparked by the appointment of Stanislav Křeček to the post of ombudsman.

Křeček, who was nominated by President Miloš Zeman, and elected by the Chamber of Deputies, angered his critics by saying he would defend the rights of the “majority society” and that Romanies should take care of their own rights. He has also come under fire for his description of Muslim migrants as an “invasion”.