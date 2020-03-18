Hundreds seek official help as they bid to get home to Czech Republic

Hundreds of Czech citizens who are currently abroad have sought help from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions as they attempt to get home, the Czech News Agency reported. On Tuesday ministry officials said they were discussing cooperation on returning citizens with other European Union states.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is organising buses to help Czechs stuck in Europe due to coronavirus measures to get back. However, it recommends they first try to return via commercial channels.

A ministry representative said around 300 Czechs in South America were seeking help. Around 250 in the Canary Islands, 200 in Morocco and 100 in the US have also been in contact. There are also some cases in the Philippines and Vietnam.