Hundreds protest against PM Babiš in Brno

Several hundred people gathered on Brno‘s main square on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. Ondřej Zeman, from Steps Towards Democracy, which organized the event said that although the investigation of suspected EU subsidy fraud on the part of the prime minister had been halted, he still clearly had a conflict of interest.

Former constitutional court judge Eliska Wagnerova said that while Babiš may not have committed a crime under the laws of the time, his conduct was not ethically above-board and it was up to the public to decide whether such a man should lead the government.