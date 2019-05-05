Hundreds pay last respects to football player Šural

Hundreds of people paid their final respects to football player Josef Šural in Brno on Sunday. The 28-year-old forward died following a minibus crash in Turkey last Sunday, when he was returning from a game with his club Alanyaspor.
Present at the ceremony were Czech national football team coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, president of Alanyaspor Hasan Cavusoglu as well as players from his former clubs Brno, Liberec and Sparta Prague.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?