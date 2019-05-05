Hundreds pay last respects to football player Šural

Ruth Fraňková
05-05-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Hundreds of people paid their final respects to football player Josef Šural in Brno on Sunday. The 28-year-old forward died following a minibus crash in Turkey last Sunday, when he was returning from a game with his club Alanyaspor.

Present at the ceremony were Czech national football team coach Jaroslav Šilhavý, president of Alanyaspor Hasan Cavusoglu as well as players from his former clubs Brno, Liberec and Sparta Prague.

 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31