Hundreds pay last respects at coffin of Senate Speaker Jaroslav Kubera as country officially mourns his death

Senate Speaker Jaroslav Kubera, who died unexpectedly of heart failure at the age of 72 two weeks ago, is being remembered through an official state mourning this Monday. Hundreds of people including leading state representatives such as the prime minister have paid their last respects at the Senate speaker’s coffin, which is being displayed in the theatre of his hometown of Teplice. At noon, sirens across the country rang out in his memory. In Prague a special memorial service will be held in the Rudolfinum building on Monday afternoon.

Jaroslav Kubera was the mayor of the West Bohemian town of Teplice for over twenty years. In 2000 he became a senator and was elected speaker of the upper-house in 2018. Shortly after his death, President Miloš Zeman announced that Kubera will be awarded the Order of the White Lion in memoriam.