Hundreds participate in rendition of Czech Christmas Mass at Main Station

Hundreds of people took part in a performance of Jakub Jan Ryba’s Czech Christmas Mass at Prague’s Main Train Station on Sunday afternoon. It was the eighth time the event, in which professional musicians and singers are joined by amateur enthusiasts, took place inside the country’s busiest railway station.
A similar public rendition of the well-known music, which is popularly known as “Rybovka”, was planned for the capital’s Kampa district later in the afternoon.
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Photographer Marie Tomanová: These people bent down and saw me in the tree trunk and I was like, Hi!
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark
Bob Dylan to perform in Prague in April