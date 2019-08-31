Hundreds of police overseeing traffic on final weekend of holidays

Hundreds of police officers are out in force on the Czech Republic’s motorways and roads for what is traditionally one of the most dangerous weekends of the year, the end of the holiday season. Towing vehicles have also been deployed on motorways in order to prevent tailbacks by quickly removing cars that become involved in collisions.

Police say that a total of 41 people died over the nine weekends of the holiday period to date. On three occasions there were seven deaths, including on the traditionally risky first weekend of the season.