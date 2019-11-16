Hundreds of Czechs living abroad join in anti-Babiš protests

Hundreds of Czechs living abroad are joining today's protest on Prague's Letná plain from remote locations in Europe, America and Asia. They are calling on Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to get rid of his control of Agrofert, the company he founded, which they believe he still has influence on. Alternatively, they believe he should resign.

Mr. Babiš relinquished his stake in the company in 2017, but a preliminary EU audit suggested he still controls his company via trust funds.