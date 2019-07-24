Hundreds of Czech scouts take part in worldwide Jamboree

Nearly 500 Czech scouts are currently in the United States taking part in the international scout gathering known as the Jamboree, which is being attended by 40,000 people from all corners of the world. It is the largest contingent of Czech scouts ever to be sent to a Jamboree. The two-week event will see scouts competing in sports ranging from rafting, mountain biking, skating and shooting.

The motto of the Czech contingent this year is “Unbreakable”, referencing the fact that the scout movement survived repression by two totalitarian regimes during the 20th century.