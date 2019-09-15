Hundreds join march in support of “traditional family model”

Daniela Lazarová
15-09-2019
Several hundred people joined a march for traditional family values through the centre of Prague on Saturday afternoon.

Its participants, among them politician and church dignitaries, protested against the idea of the state recognizing a family other than the traditional man and woman model.

The event, organized by Alliance for Family comes ahead of a debate in Parliament on a bill on marriage equality, which would give gays and lesbians the same rights as heterosexuals.

100,000 have signed a petition against it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
