Hundreds join March for the Republic

Hundreds of people joined Saturday’s March for the Republic organized by the Czech physical fitness organization Sokol that has branches the world over.

The march set out from Prague’s Kampa Island, across the Legionaries Bridge, past the National Theatre to Wenceslas Square. It was led by a horse-drawn carriage with an actor dressed as President T.G. Masaryk, who symbolically led the march to the statue of St. Wenceslas, the nation’s patron saint and accompanied by a live band.

The Sokol (falcon) association was founded in 1862 to promote an active way of life, exercise and fair play as well as a commitment to values such as democracy and humanism. It survived adverse historical periods such as the two world wars and communism.