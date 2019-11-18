Hundreds bid final farewell to Jan Stráský, Czechoslovak’s last PM

Some 300 people have turned out to pay their respects to Jan Stráský, the last prime minister of federal Czechoslovakia, who died this month at the age of 78.

Following the break-up of Czechoslovakia, among other things, Stráský was a regional governor of Central Bohemia. An avid hiker and biker, he later led Šumava National Park and the Czech Tourists Club.

Among those attending Monday’s ceremony at Prachatice cemetery was former premier and president Václav Klaus, who paid tribute to Stráský’s political acumen and integrity.