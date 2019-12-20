Hundreds attend regional protests against PM Babiš

Hundreds of people outside Prague attended protests against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Thursday evening, organised by the group Million Moments for Democracy. The demonstrations took place in Brno, Ostrava, Plzeň and other regional centres and towns.
The organisers of the event say Mr Babiš is in conflict of interest and should step down. They are also demanding the removal of his minister of justice, Marie Benešová. At the latest demonstration in Prague on Tuesday, they announced their plan to continue with the protests next year.
