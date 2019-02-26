Hundreds attend pub screening of final episode of hit show MOST!

Hundreds of people attended a screening of the final episode of the hit TV series MOST! on Monday evening at a pub in the north Bohemian town where it was partly set. Members of the cast were also in attendance at the now-famous hostelry in Most and signed autographs for the public.
MOST! was written by Peter Kolečko and directed by Jana Prušinovský. Producers Czech Television say the eight-part show had the highest ratings of any Czech-made comedy in several years.
