Hundreds attend procession to Prague’s Vyšehrad cemetery

Hundreds of people took part in a procession to Prague’s Vyšehrad cemetery, on Saturday evening to mark All Soul’s Day, a traditional Roman Catholic day of remembrance for friends and loved ones who have passed away.
Prague Cardinal Dominik Duka served a mass to commemorate the departed at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Vyšehrad. A prayer service for the deceased was also held at the cemetery, which provides the resting place for dozens of important figures of Czech culture.
Many Czechs are marking Dušičky this weekend by visiting and tending to graves, where they light candles. All Prague’s cemeteries have extended hours, remaining open until 6:00 pm.
