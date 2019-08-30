Hundreds attend concert celebrating 30 years of freedom

Hundreds of people attended an open air concert in Prague’s Wallenstein Gardens commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution on Thursday night.
The event featured the Prague Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Jan Kučera, which performed Antonin Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances and singers Jaroslav Hutka, Aneta Langerová, Michael Kocáb and the group Spiritual Quintet with songs reminiscent of the heady days of the Velvet Revolution.
The concert, called Velvet Voices, was the first of a series of concerts and cultural events celebrating the return of democracy to the country 30 years ago.
