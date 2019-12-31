Broadcast Archive

Hundred guests evacuated, no one hurt in hotel fire

Daniela Lazarová
31-12-2019
More than a hundred people had to be evacuated from Occidental Hotel in Prague 5 on Monday night after a fire broke out in the hotel sauna in the basement.

No one was hurt in the fire, which broke out shortly after 7pm, but smoke filled the garage space and interior of the hotel, necessitating an emergency evacuation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

