Human rights film festival “Jeden Svět“ opens in Prague

The One World Film Festival, known in Czech as “Jeden Svět“ launched on Wednesday afternoon in Prague. The festival opened with a lecture by the President of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile Sikyong Lobsang Sangay, who spoke on the current situation in Tibet. The lecture will be followed this evening by the Nicaraguan farmer activist Francisca Ramírez receiving the Homo Homini Award by festival organisers and human rights NGO People in Need.

Apart from dozens of thematic films, the festival features a number of workshops and lectures. It will run until March 17.