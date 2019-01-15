Hugely successful football goalkeeper Petr Čech to retire in May

Football goalkeeper Petr Čech has announced that he will retire at the end of the current season. Čech, who is now 36, won four Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Europa League during an 11-year spell at Chelsea, where he also set a number of individual goalkeeping records. He lifted the FA Cup in 2017 with current club Arsenal.
Petr Čech was captain of the Czech national team, making a record 124 appearances over a 14-year period.
