Huge Czech demolition digger arrives at scene of Slovak gas explosion

A huge demolition digger from the Czech Republic has arrived in the Slovak city of Prešov to help tear down the upper floors of an apartment block where a gas explosion occurred last week, leaving seven people dead. The demolition job will begin at the start of next week and will take around four days.

The enormous digger, which is based in the Central Bohemian town of Kladno, weighs 214 tonnes and motorists were advised to avoid its route, while some public transport services in Prešov were rerouted in view of its arrival.