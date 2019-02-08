Huawei threatens court case if Czech agency does not withdraw warning

Chinese tech giant Huawei has threatened to go to court if the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency does not cancel or adjust its warning against incorporating Huawei technology, the daily Deník N reports. The company has apparently stated this in letters sent to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Dušan Navrátil, the agency’s director. Huawei has demanded an answer by February 14. The government discussed the matter on Friday but refused to release details.
The threat of international arbitration follows the withdrawal by various government ministries from contracts with Huawei after the Czech cyber watchdog issued a warning in December against using Huawei technology in the state’s critical infrastructure.
