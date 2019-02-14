Huawei set to receive reply from cyber watchdog today

The National Cyber and Information Security Agency is set to send a reply to Huawei today, following the company’s request for a cancellation or modification of the agency‘s warning that Huawei and ZTE products should not be used in Czech critical infrastructure. Huawei says the warning was in violation of international law and has threatened the Czech Republic with an international lawsuit. Huawei’s media representative Filip Matys told the Czech News Agency that the letter is not an ultimatum and that the company will not limit its technologies used in the country’s domestic telephone networks. The Czech government asked critical infrastructure administrators to analyse the risks posed by using Chinese hardware and software in January.