Hradec Králové region tops survey for best place to live in Czechia

An annual survey of the Czech Republic’s 14 regions has placed the east Bohemian region of Hradec Králové as the best place to live in, followed by South Bohemia and the Moravian region of Zlín.

Hradec Králové, which is last year’s winner as well, scored well in all categories, including healthcare, environment and safety. By contrast, the worst place to live in is the region of Ústí nad Labem in north Bohemia.

To get the results, the annual survey ranks numerous criteria across eight categories and polls some 1250 respondents all around the country.