HQs of CzechTourism, Regional Development Ministry raided

Brian Kenety
21-11-2018
Anti-corruption police officers staged raids on Wednesday morning at the headquarters of both the Ministry for Regional Development and the state agency CzechTourism.

The Prague Public Prosecutor's Office said the officers were collecting evidence related to CzechTourism contracts but declined to elaborate.

Two years ago, police investigated the agency after the Supreme Audit Office filed a criminal complaint over spending discrepancies.

 
 
 
