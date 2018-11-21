HQs of CzechTourism, Regional Development Ministry raided

Anti-corruption police officers staged raids on Wednesday morning at the headquarters of both the Ministry for Regional Development and the state agency CzechTourism.
The Prague Public Prosecutor's Office said the officers were collecting evidence related to CzechTourism contracts but declined to elaborate.
Two years ago, police investigated the agency after the Supreme Audit Office filed a criminal complaint over spending discrepancies.
Czech PM at centre of new scandal over his son’s shocking revelations
November 17 – The Czech Republic’s unofficial protest day?
Embattled Czech prime minister fighting for his political future
PM's son claims he was forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates
Czech men drinking less beer