Household expenditures growing

The average Czech household spent 149,162 crowns per person last year, according to figures released by the Czech Statistics Office. Consumer spending, which includes spending on food, housing, holidays, health, transport or education, increased by 3.4 percent year-on-year.

The biggest share of the family budget is spent on housing, the second biggest amount is spent on food. The cost of food and accommodation increased by more than seven percent last year.

The only expenditures that showed a year-on-year decline were postal and telecommunication services due to lower mobile and internet tariffs.