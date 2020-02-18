House martin named Czech ‘Bird of the Year’

The house martin has been named ‘Bird of the Year’ by the Czech Ornithological Society (ČSO). The choice aims to draw public attention to the loss of suitable habitats for birds due to projects that limit nesting sites.

House martins are found throughout most of Europe, especially in built-up areas near open country with low vegetation, such as pastures, meadows and farmland. They usually spend the winter in Africa.

According to scientists, intensive agricultural practices and the use of insecticides most impact their habitats.