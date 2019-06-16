Hot weather set to continue in coming weeks

Ruth Fraňková
16-06-2019
Temperatures over the next four weeks should remain above average for the time of year, according to a regular four-week weather forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. After a burst of heavy rain this weekend, temperatures are expected to rise again next week, reaching 30 degrees Celsius. The amount of rainfall for the whole four-week period should be below the long-term average.

 
 
 
 
 
