Hot weather set to continue in coming weeks

Temperatures over the next four weeks should remain above average for the time of year, according to a regular four-week weather forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. After a burst of heavy rain this weekend, temperatures are expected to rise again next week, reaching 30 degrees Celsius. The amount of rainfall for the whole four-week period should be below the long-term average.
New flats in Prague increasingly out of reach
“I believe this is the last nail in the PM’s coffin”, says head of Czech Transparency International after EU Audit
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Largest protest since 1989 on Prague’s Wenceslas square as battle rages on for the PM’s political future
Czech politicians condemn draft Russian bill as attempt to rewrite history