Hot weather seen as partly to blame for summer road death increase

The number of road deaths in the Czech Republic in July and August was one-fifth higher than in the same period last year. While 101 people died on the roads in the holiday months of 2017 this year the figure was 121.

The director of the country’s traffic police, Tomáš Lerch, said the unusually hot weather was definitely one factor behind the increase, Czech Television reported.

A large number of motorcyclists and cyclists took to the roads in the summer and such road users accounted for over a third of all deaths in August.

Fatal auto accidents were caused in many cases by tiredness and a lack of attentiveness, the police said.