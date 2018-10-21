Host of events planned for next weekend’s centenary celebrations

Celebrations of the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia are due to culminate next weekend. Prague will see concerts, exhibitions, a military display, a parade and fireworks, while events are also planned for elsewhere in the country. The actual anniversary falls on Sunday.

The coordinator of celebrations in the capital, Robin Čumpelík, told Czech Television that there will zones with events taking place on both days at Prague’s Old Town Square, Wenceslas Square, Náměstí Republiky, Dejvice and Letná.

Video mapping will be projected onto the National Museum, which is being ceremonially reopened on Saturday after major renovations, and the National Theatre.