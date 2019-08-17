Host of events planned for 30th anniversary of revolution

This year’s November 17 is the 30th anniversary of the start of the Velvet Revolution and more events than usual are planned for the state holiday, the Czech News Agency reported. These include the opening of a new permanent exhibition at Prague’s National Museum focused on 20th century Czech and Slovak history.

The biggest events for the public will take place at the capital’s Albertov, Národní and Wenceslas Square, which are locations closely associated with the demonstrations that led to the fall of the Communist regime in 1989.

Most of the events taking place will be co-ordinated by Festival of Freedom. A candle-lit procession will take place, the event Národní Promenade will again be held and a Concert for the Future is set to draw crowds to Wenceslas Square. Post Bellum will present its annual Memory of the Nation awards to those who stood up to totalitarianism.