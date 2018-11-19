Honour for anti-Communist resistance members

Over two dozen people, five in memorium, received certificates asserting their work in resisting the Communist regime in a ceremony in Prague on Monday. Such activities included distributing samizdat literature, founding Societies of Friends of the USA and preparing for armed uprising.

The deputy minister of defence, Alena Netolická, told the assembled that while Communist repression had changed over the decades, its criminal essence remained constant.

The Ministry of Defence has to date recognised over 1,650 people as belonging to what is referred to as the “third resistance”. This entitles them to some financial reward.