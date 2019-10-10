Broadcast Archive

Home Credit withdraws from controversial Charles University partnership

Brian Kenety
10-10-2019
Consumer lender Home Credit announced on Thursday it will withdraw from a controversial partnership agreement with Charles University announced earlier this week.

A spokesman for the company said Home Credit did not want to be drawn into irrational debates about the nature of the cooperation before it had even begun.

Hundreds of Charles University students and faculty had called on the rectorate to cancel the agreement, accusing the company of lending irresponsibly, thereby adding to the personal debt crisis.

Home Credit is part of the PPF Group controlled by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner. Under the cooperation agreement, the consumer lender was to give Charles University half a million crowns annually, mainly to the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics and the Institute of Economic Studies.

