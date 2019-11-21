Home Credit withdraws decision to enter Hong Kong Stock Exchange

The consumer loan provider Home Credit will not continue to pursue its previous plans to enter the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to market conditions, the Czech News Agency reported on Thursday, citing a communique from Home Credit itself.
The company, which is part of the PPF investment group owned by the Czech Republic’s richest man, Petr Kellner, filed for a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange in July.
