Home Credit denies hiring agency to improve image of Communist China

The loans company Home Credit said it hired the agency C&B Reputation Management earlier this year in order to help improve Czech-Chinese relations. However, the firm – which is owned by the richest Czech, Petr Kellner – denied it had asked the agency to promote the interests of any foreign state. The news site Aktuálně.cz reported earlier this week that C&B Reputation Management had been hired to boost the image of the Chinese Communist regime.
Home Credit said in a statement that its activities were focused on business not politics, adding that it hired the agency to protect itself from “media attacks” that damaged its business.
