‘Holly’ from Red Dwarf set to visit Future Gate festival in Prague

British actor and comedian Norman Lovett, whose head represented the ship AI system ‘Holly’ in the television series Red Dwarf, has been announced as one of the guests at the upcoming Future Gate sci-fi film festival in Prague. The sixth version of the annual festival will run from the end of February to mid-March and Lovett is set to introduce a special Red Dwarf marathon, which will start on March 2.

Red Dwarf is one of the most popular comedy series in the Czech Republic and its latest seasons were recently aired on Czech Television to a dedicated fan base.