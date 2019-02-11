Holders Czech Republic exit Fed Cup in first round

Defending champions the Czech Republic were knocked out in the first round of the Fed Cup at the weekend. The Czechs lost 2:3 on matches to Romania in Ostrava after Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková were beaten in the decisive doubles rubber by Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu.

It was the first exit in the first round since 2008 for the Czech Republic, who won the Fed Cup six times in the last eight years.