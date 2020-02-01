Hockey: Sparta Prague name Miloslav Hořava to replace sacked coach Uwe Krupp

Hockey club Sparta Prague have named Miloslav Hořava to replace German national Uwe Krupp as the Extraliga team’s head coach.

Hořava played for Czechoslovakia at two Winter Olympics, where the team won silver and bronze medals, and for parts of several NHL seasons for the New York Rangers.

He began working as a coach in Czech Extraliga since 2002 but left in 2006 to coach the Czech National U-20 Team.

Krupp had led Sparta since May 2018 before being sacked on Thursday. His assistant coach Jaroslav Nedvěd was also recalled.