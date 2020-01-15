Hockey: Hradec Králové in Champions League finals after 3-0 win over Djurgården

Hradec Králové hockey club beat Swedish team Djurgården 3-0 at home on Tuesday night in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.
Following on a 3-1 victory in Stockholm the first leg, the Czech team have qualified for the finals.
Their first final match is on February 4, at home, against Frölunda, another Swedish club, which has won several titles in recent years.
