Hockey: Czechs get season off to winning start against Sweden in Karjala Cup

Ruth Fraňková
08-11-2019
The Czech national hockey team defeated Sweden 3:1 in their first match in the Karjala Cup, the opening competition in the four-nation Euro Hockey Tour.

Czechs, who won their opening game of the season for the first time in seven years, are set to face Finland in their next match on Saturday.

