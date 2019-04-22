Hockey coach Luděk Bukač dies at 83

Czech hockey coach Luděk Bukač has died at the age of 83.

He led the national team to victory in the 1985 and 1996 world championships in Prague and Vienna and helped the team to a silver medal in the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo.

The president of the Czech Hockey Association Tomáš Král highlighted Bukač’s contribution to Czech hockey, saying the country had lost a great hockey coach and a great man.