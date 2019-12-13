Hoax caller threatening another hospital massacre detained

The police have detained a fifty-eight year old man who made a hoax call threatening that a similar massacre to that in Ostrava’s Teaching Hospital would take place in a hospital in the town of Uherské Hradiště.

Police immediately surrounded the hospital, closing off all entrances and effecting other emergency measures. The hoax caller was detained two hours later and has been charged with scaremongering. He is reported to have a long criminal record. If convicted he could face from 1 to 5 years in prison.

A gunman shot six people dead in Ostrava’s Teaching Hospital on Tuesday and later committed suicide. The death toll rose to seven last night as a woman in critical condition succumbed to her injuries.The two other injured men have been released from hospital.