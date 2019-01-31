HN: Stance on Huawei may help Babiš secure White House meeting with Trump

During a trip to Washington, the Czech foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, will discuss the possibility of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš meeting President Donald Trump at the White House, Hospodářské noviny reported on Thursday. Mr. Petříček will raise the matter with his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, in late February.

Mr. Petříček told Hospodářské noviny that the Czech authorities’ stance toward Chinese telecoms giant Huawei had helped to bring about the possible meeting with Mr. Trump, which is mooted for this spring.

Organisations crucial to the running of the Czech state have been ordered to review their use of Huawei products in view of a potential security risk. The US authorities have accused the Chinese firm of the theft of technology and other crimes.