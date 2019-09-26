HN: National Cyber and Information Security Agency lacks funding and sufficent workforce

The National Cyber and Information Security Agency is underfunded and is therefore unable to recruit enough security experts to handle its workload, the daily Hospodářské Noviny reported on Thursday. The paper cited the head of the organisation Dušan Navrátil as saying it was not even able to compete with the municipal police with its salaries. Mr. Navrátil also said that the largest problem the cyber watchdog is currently facing is outdated computer systems. However, according to Finance Minister Alena Schillerová, the agency has not spent over CZK 100 million allocated to it since its creation in 2017.

The news comes a day after the National Cyber and Information Security Agency published a report in which it said that 90 percent of cyber-attacks in 2018 come from outside the country and that most threat actors are linked to Russia and China.