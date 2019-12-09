HKČR: Record percentage of Czech companies paying “13th salary” bonus

Despite an anticipated slowdown in Czech economic growth, a record 59 percent of companies plan to pay employees a so-called 13th salary bonus this year, according to a survey by the Czech Chamber of Commerce (HKČR).

About three-quarters of big companies – those with more than 250 employees – plan to pay a 13th salary at the turn of the year, the survey shows. Almost every second (47 percent) small company – with up to 10 employees – will pay out such a bonus this year.

By comparison, in 2017 fewer than on in three big companies and one in five small ones paid out a 13th salary or “Christmas bonus”. The HKČR estimates this year’s bonuses on average will exceed 34,000 crowns, with the majority ranging from 18,000 to 38,000 crowns.