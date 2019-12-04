Historical T3 tram to commemorate first free elections

A historical T3 tram covered with revolutionary posters from 1989 will be running through Prague over the course of next month, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution and the first free elections in 1990.

The historical tram from the early 1960s will be running along the city’s nostalgia line through Charles Square and past Prague Castle.

A similar tram covered with revolutionary posters and signs was used by the late president Václav Havel during his first presidential campaign following the Velvet Revolution.